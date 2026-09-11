Meghalaya: PM Vishwakarma awareness programme held in West Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: The Branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office (BrMSME DFO), Shillong, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, organised an awareness programme under the PM Vishwakarma scheme at Thadlaskein C&RD Block in West Jaintia Hills on Thursday.

The programme focused on branding and marketing of products made by traditional artisans covered under the scheme. Prabhat Kumar Singh, Assistant Director Grade-I, BrMSME DFO, Shillong, delivered a presentation on the scheme and its various components.

Sessions covered product packaging, branding and marketing, the use of artificial intelligence, financial literacy, digital payments and QR-code generation, social security schemes and Udyam Registration. Officials and representatives of the Directorate of Commerce and Industries, Government of Meghalaya, State Bank of India, India Post Payments Bank and other stakeholders participated in the programme. They shared information on government schemes, financial services and institutional support available to artisans.

An Udyam Registration facilitation camp was also organised for the participants. Artisan success stories were shared to provide practical insights into enterprise development, market access and the use of government support.

The programme aimed to familiarise traditional artisans with opportunities for skill development, formalisation, finance, digital adoption, branding and market access under PM Vishwakarma and other government initiatives, a press release said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: USTM holds Orientation Programme 2026 for new students