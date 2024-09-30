Meghalaya Police Apprehend 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Traveling in Autorickshaw

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals who were coming from the direction of Purakhasia in an autorickshaw.

Acting on specific information from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials of ZigZag Police Station apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals Friday, who were coming from the direction of Purakhasia, a press statement said.

According to the statement, based on specific information from the 50 Battalion BSF, combined troops of 100 Bn BSF, and police outpost, Purakhasia set up a mobile checkpoint on SH-12 between Dalu and Ampati.

However, they later learnt through the source that the Bangladeshi nationals had already crossed the area, immediately, the information was passed to the ZigZag Police Station, where they were apprehended the Bangladeshi nationals, the statement added.

The apprehended individuals were later produced in court.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, five people were arrested at the Agartala Railway station for entering India illegally from Bangladesh.

The arrest was done in a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The arrested include two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Nasim Molla (19) and Shathi Molla (33), one Rohingya Addus Salam (53) and two Indian touts Shabir Aarab (48) and Abdul Sakur Fakir Mahamad Khavra (40), as per information by Tapan Das, OC at the Agartala Rail Station. Das confirmed on Friday that a case has been registered at the GRP Police Station. (ANI)

Also Read: BSF Director General Visits Manipur To Assess Prevailing Situation

Also Watch: