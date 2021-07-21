Meghalaya Police arrested two Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) activists

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have arrested two activists of proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) who were involved in the unfurling of the outfit's flag in the year 2019 and in attempting to cause an IED explosion at a Coke factory in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills district.

"The investigation of the case is still in progress and the investigation team is on the lookout for other activists of the proscribed organisation who are involved in the case," Meghalaya Police spokesperson Gabriel Iangrai said.

According to the Iangrai, four overground workers of the HNLC who were involved in the IED explosion at Police Reserve in East Jaintia Hills District led the police to the duo.

Regarding the incident at Khliehriat Police Reserve, the four overground workers of the HNLC had boarded a vehicle and thereafter, went to Police Reserve to place the IED on the intervening night of July 13 and 14 they then, triggered the explosion which resulted in minor damage of a police building and injuring one police personnel.

