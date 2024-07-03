Meghalaya: Police held three for looting at gun point in North Garo Hills district

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya police has apprehended three miscreants from Assam who were involved in looting victims in North Garo Hills district of the state at gun point on June 18.

According to North Garo Hills district police, on the evening of June 18, four armed miscreants who were coming on Aprilia Scooty AS18J-0181 and Bajaj Pulsar 220 (black) bearing registration no. AS18 E-7925 stopped the victims and demanded money at gun point. They were able to take away an amount of Rs. 80,000, personal documents along with two mobile phones with SIM cards.

However, on the same evening the villagers of Beldongpara, Choto Matia, Krishnai police station, Goalpara, Assam intercepted and detained the fled away Scooty and Pulsar 220 bike at Beldonpara village, however the rider and pillion rider of the bike managed to escape.

Later, the recovered bike have been handed over to Mendipathar Thana staff which were duly seized. On June 19 an FIR was received from the victims and the case has been register vide Mendipathar Police Station Case No. 09(06)2024 U/s- 392 IPC, R/w. Sec. 25(IA)(IB) Arms Act

Police said that in this connection a search operation was launched, in the suspected hideout neighbouring Assam border areas where one Sunil Boro, 33, of upper Borgum, under Dudhnoi PS, Goalpara along with the scooty which was used while attempting the crime. Meanwhile, the other co-accused viz. Kaltu Rabha, Turti Basumatary and Sahadev Basumatary all from Dudhnoi area of Assam managed to escaped.

After an intense search operation, in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, on July 1, Turti Baumatary, of Goalpara, surrendered with one semi-automatic pistol having two live rounds. Later Sahadev Basumatary got arrested from Assam-Meghalaya border near Tikrikilla, West Garo Hills, on his lead.

However, search operation is still going on to arrest the last co-accused person. "It is learnt that all the accused persons involved in the case are habitual offenders and previously involved in many dacoity cases in Assam and Meghalaya," police said.

