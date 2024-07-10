Meghalaya Power Minister Urges Central Support for Hydro Projects at NE Power Ministers’ Conference

SHILLONG: At North East Region Power Ministers’ Conference held in Guwahati Meghalaya's Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal advocated for continued Central financial assistance for small hydro power projects in the state. The conference, chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It served as a platform for discussions on crucial energy sector issues.

Minister Mondal emphasized the need for the Power Ministry to reinstate financial aid for small hydro power projects a funding stream that had recently been halted. He also pressed for the swift approval of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited's (MePDCL) detailed project report (DPR) under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) Phase-II.

Addressing the gap in funding between sanctioned and discovered costs for RDSS Phase-I, Mondal sought resolutions to ensure seamless implementation of power sector initiatives. In Meghalaya he further highlighted the state's aspirations for developing Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) underscoring the necessity of Central government support for their advancement.

During conference Meghalaya's Commissioner and Secretary (Power), Sanjay Goyal proposed a shift in funding criteria for household electrification. Goyal recommended aligning funding allocations with actual households electrified. This was rather than estimates. The proposal found favor with the Power Ministry officials present.

The event saw participation of key figures. These included Joint Secretary of the Power Ministry, Shashank Mishra and Deputy Secretary Jameer Uddin Ansari, the Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority Ghanshyam Prasad, was also present. Representatives from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) were in attendance. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and NHPC participated as well. They contributed to discussions on pivotal issues. These issues are shaping the region's energy landscape.

The conference concluded with consensus. They recognized the importance of collaborative efforts between state and central authorities. This is essential to address funding challenges and propel sustainable development in Meghalaya's power sector. As deliberations continue stakeholders remain optimistic. They aim to foster a conducive environment for future energy initiatives in North East region.

This article summarizes key discussions and outcomes of North East Region Power Ministers' Conference. It highlights Meghalaya's efforts to secure central support. This support is for enhancing its power infrastructure and addressing funding discrepancies in ongoing projects.