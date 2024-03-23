Meghalaya Public Health Engineering Department celebrated World Water Day 2024

SHILLONG: The Public Health Engineering Department, Government of Meghalaya observed the World Water Day 2024 at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong. The theme for the World Water Day celebration this year is 'Water for Peace'.

Shri D.P. Wahlang, Chief Secretary graced the event as the chief guest and Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, Additional Chief Secretary as the guest of honour in the presence of Shri Syed Mohammad A. Razi, Commissioner & Secretary, PHED Meghalaya, Srimati B.M. Lyndem, Chief Engineer, PHED Meghalaya, Shillong.

Speaking at the event, Shri D.P. Wahlang, Chief Secretary, emphasized the profound significance of water in our lives and its role in fostering peace and prosperity. The theme for this year, 'Water for Peace', urges everyone to recognize the vital importance of water in promoting cooperation, harmony and sustainable development. He highlighted Jal Jeevan Mission's crucial role in providing access to clean drinking water for all. While Meghalaya is blessed with abundant rainfall, rich water sources, and stunning landscapes, there is also a pressing concern to sustainably safeguard these water sources and water bodies. He also emphasized that water is not merely a commodity, but a way of life, providing sustenance, spirituality, and cultural heritage.

He further added that water is essential for sustaining ecosystems, nourishing crops, and quenching the thirst of billions, yet access to clean water remains a luxury for many. The Jal Jeevan Mission stands as a testament to the government's commitment to address this disparity and to ensure portable piped water supply to all rural households. JJM acts as a pivotal moment in India's journey towards water security and equity. He also stressed the intrinsic connection between water, peace and development as the state embarks on this transformative journey.

During the programme, the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions which were held as part of the World Water Day celebrations stated a press release.

