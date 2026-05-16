Meghalaya: Vincent Pala Pushes for ‘Proper’ VC to Address NEHU Issues

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Vincent H. Pala, president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee and the State Congress' recommended nominee for the upcoming Shillong parliamentary by-election, has said that political leaders must work to secure development projects while also respecting public sentiment and ensuring that institutions and public welfare are not compromised.

Speaking on the prolonged crisis at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Pala said the situation could be resolved if the Centre appointed a "proper" Vice-Chancellor capable of engaging with faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students through dialogue and consensus-building. He stressed that the concerns raised by stakeholders were genuine and that students' academic futures should not suffer because of institutional conflicts. The crisis at NEHU stems from the prolonged absence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla from the Shillong campus, leading to growing uncertainty over administrative functioning and academic stability as his tenure nears completion.

Recalling his time as a Member of Parliament, Pala said similar disputes in the university had previously been resolved through discussions with officials from the Union Ministry of Education without affecting students. He maintained that academic institutions should prioritise students above all else.

"We never disturbed the students because my main concern was always that students are the top priority. We should not sacrifice students' careers," he said.

Pala also remarked that the appointment of the next Vice-Chancellor should be based on merit and competence rather than solely on whether the candidate is local. While acknowledging demands from some quarters for a local appointee, he argued that educational institutions should not compromise on quality in an increasingly competitive world.

On the issue of railway connectivity in Meghalaya, Pala said railway expansion could contribute to development and employment generation, but should not be imposed against the wishes of the people. He noted that while political leaders are often criticised for failing to bring development projects, democratic governments must still respect public opinion, particularly when larger sections of society express concerns over safety and indigenous rights.

"Opposition may come from a section of the people, not necessarily from everyone. Our job as leaders is to secure sanctions for development projects. However, if a larger number of people oppose it, we must respect their sentiments because we need both development and safety," Pala said.

He clarified that his intention was never to force railway projects on the people, adding that perspectives could evolve over time with improvements in technology, innovation, and employment opportunities.

Railway projects in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills have remained stalled for years due to opposition from pressure groups and sections of civil society over fears that the absence of effective anti-influx mechanisms could threaten indigenous communities. The State government has repeatedly stated that progress on railway connectivity would depend on dialogue, consensus, and public acceptance.

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