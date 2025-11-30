Meghalaya releases Rs 130 crore post-matric scholarship, benefiting 70,000 students statewide

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday released the Umbrella Post-Matric Scholarship for the academic year 2024-2025 at a function held at the District Auditorium in Tura. The release includes the second and final instalment amounting to Rs 130 crore for about 70,000 students, fulfilling the commitment he made last month to disburse the scholarship without waiting for central funds. The ceremony was attended by Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui, Commissioner & Secretary (Education) Vijay Kumar Mantri, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal and Director of Higher & Technical Education Hazel D. B. Sangma.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "The government today is releasing the second and final instalment of the Umbrella Post-Matric Scholarship amounting to Rs 130 crores to about 70,000 students," emphasizing that the state government has stepped in using its own resources. "We are releasing the scholarship to you from our own resources as we have not yet received it from the central government," he said, adding that the delay in disbursement was caused by delays at the Centre. He noted that the state's decision to advance the scholarship was made keeping in mind the challenges faced by students.

Explaining the shift in process, the Chief Minister said the earlier system did not allow advance transfer of scholarship amounts. "We have been able to speak to the Government of India regarding the challenge and we have now worked out a system where we can release the scholarship in advance," he said. He informed that once the Rs 130 crore is transferred to Meghalaya Rural Bank, processing and account verification will take a few days before the scholarship is credited to students' accounts. Urging students to check their documentation, he said, "Therefore verification is your responsibility, as you have to ensure that your bank account is linked to your Aadhaar."

Reaffirming education as a top priority, the Chief Minister highlighted several reform measures being undertaken to benefit both students and teachers. "I am happy to announce today through this platform that a major reform is underway where we will be resolving the long-pending issue faced by our Ad Hoc and SSA teachers, and we are very close to finalizing things for a solution that can be implemented from the next financial year," he said.

Speaking directly to thousands of students who joined the event physically and online, Sangma presented the government's long-term vision for Meghalaya and detailed flagship youth programmes including CM Elevate, YESS Meghalaya, PRIME, MGMP, the STAR Programme, Hello Meghalaya, and initiatives in sports, music and research. Stressing the importance of youth-driven growth, he said, "Entrepreneurship and skilling of the youth is critical for the state's growth story."

He added that the government has planned development not just for the next few years but through 2047. "You, the youth, will be in the driver's seat to take us into that phase of 2047 where Meghalaya should become one of the best states in the country." Concluding his address, he said, "You are a very important asset and have an integral part in the growth story of our state and while education is important, opportunities for you are equally important. We believe in you, and I believe that Meghalaya will be in the safe hands of our youth."

Earlier, Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui called the occasion a milestone in fulfilling promises made to students. "We will continue to live up to the commitments made to our people to transform education and to make it accessible for everybody," he said.

Around 7,000 students joined the programme online from 200 locations across the state. Heads of institutions, teachers, students and education department officials were also present in large numbers.

Also Read: PHDCCI, Ministry of MSME Conclude Two-day National IP Yatra Event in Meghalaya