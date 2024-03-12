Meghalaya: Resistance Mounts Against CAA in Meghalaya as VPP Renews Opposition

MEGHALAYA: The Voice of the People's Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has reiterated its determination not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in areas outside the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The opposition group led by VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has stressed its determination to oppose any implementation of the CAA in areas not covered by the Sixth Schedule, saying it goes against the sentiments of the communities. Various citizens groups and civil society organizations are scheduled to convene rallies in Shillong on Tuesday (March 12) to strategize against CAA.

Enacted by Parliament in December 2019, the CAA grants Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries except Muslims who entered India before December 31, 2014 Resulting implementation of CAA in the north-eastern state, including Meghalaya, has generated widespread protests over concerns of threat to the identity and livelihood of the people of the region.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who also leads the Rashtriya Janata Dal (NPP), addressed concerns over the CAA and assured that most of the areas under the Sixth Schedule would be deprived of Citizenship as the law of the land. He, however, emphasized the need for an in-water license (ILP) to check entry and exit process. The ILP, which functions as an official travel document, regulates domestic travel to protected areas. On December 2019, the Government of Meghalaya further commenced the joint efforts to protect the interests and identity of residents of the state and thus decided to extend ILP in the state.

The opposition of the VPP's successfully highlights the ongoing dissatisfaction and opposition to CAA in Meghalaya as it resonates with wider regional sentiments. While bills implementing the CAA are poised for early notice, problems surrounding the bill remain, reflecting deep-rooted concerns about its potential impact on the region’s population quantity and culture.

