Road safety drive: Ri Bhoi police collects Rs 2.93 lakh as fines

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a determined effort to promote road discipline and curb incidents of drunken driving, the Ri Bhoi District Traffic Branch has realized fines amounting to Rs 2.93 lakh during a series of intensive vehicle checking drives conducted across the district.

The operation, aimed at ensuring safer roads and responsible driving behaviour, was carried out under the supervision of traffic officials in key areas known for frequent traffic violations.

In a social media update, the district police stated, “The Traffic Branch conducted vehicle checking to curb drunken driving and ensure road safety. Violators were compounded accordingly, and a total fine amounting to Rs 2,93,000 was realized during the checking.”

According to officials, the drive specifically targeted motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol and those flouting essential traffic norms. All offenders were compounded strictly in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, with penalties imposed to deter repeat violations. Police further emphasized that the campaign’s purpose was not merely punitive but also preventive, aimed at spreading awareness about the dangers of drunken driving and reckless behaviour on the roads.

Reiterating its commitment to road safety, the Ri Bhoi Traffic Branch said that similar enforcement drives will continue periodically to instill accountability among motorists and safeguard the lives of both drivers and pedestrians.

