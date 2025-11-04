Meghalaya: Ri-Bhoi police issue ‘Trump E-Challan’ to mock wrong-lane drivers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Ri-Bhoi Police’s witty remarks have won widespread appreciation on social media, with users abuzz over their creative take on traffic awareness. Known for their sharp humour and innovative campaigns, the Ri-Bhoi Police took things to a whole new level with an AI-generated video showing former US President Donald Trump shaking hands with police personnel on duty. Their post read, “POTUS (President of the United States) was travelling in a ‘Slow Moving’ Truck in ‘Right Lane’ when he was stopped near Umnget and an e-challan was issued. After being briefed about traffic rules, he thanked the police team for their efforts. Looks like we will get the Nobel Prize for Road Safety next year!” The hilarious post carried a serious punch beneath the humour. For weeks, the Ri-Bhoi Police have been emphasizing that slow-moving vehicles should not occupy the right lane on multi-lane roads — a rule often ignored not just in Ri-Bhoi but across India. Their sarcastic “Trump challan” video might have gone viral for laughs, but its message hits hard: when you drive wrong, even the world’s most powerful man isn’t above the law.

