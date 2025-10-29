Ri Bhoi Police Seize 206 kg of Cannabis in Major Bust

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major breakthrough against narcotics smuggling, Ri Bhoi police recovered over 206 kilograms of cannabis from an abandoned vehicle during an early morning operation on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ri Bhoi District, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, said, "Early this morning, while conducting random vehicle checks, a car bearing registration number AS-01-EG-7234 (Maruti S-Presso) driven by an unidentified person was stopped. On being approached by the police, the driver and one occupant fled, abandoning the vehicle."

Despite a chase, the duo managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Upon inspection, police discovered multiple packets of suspected contraband concealed inside the car. "The vehicle was searched in the presence of gazetted officers and independent witnesses, and a total of 28 packets of suspected contraband were recovered. On testing samples from each packet, all tested positive for cannabis (ganja). The total weight of the seized contraband is 206.054 kilograms," the SSP confirmed.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the absconding accused. Both the vehicle and the contraband have been seized.

