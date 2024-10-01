Meghalaya seeks Rs 1.2 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission

A correspondent

Shillong: Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya has informed that the state government has asked for around Rs. 1.2 lakh crore grants-in-aid over the five year period. Panagariya was speaking to reporters after the meeting of the 16th Finance Commission in Shillong.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said that the government has identified problems, which had posed hindrance to the growth and development of the state.

“We have identified the issues and have found a way forward to resolve the problems that are affecting the growth and development of different sectors in the state,” the chief minister said, while speaking at the meeting of the 16th Finance Commission in Shillong.

Stating that the present government inherited challenges from the past, he said, “In many sectors, we were not doing well, particularly in health and education, we took up the challenge, identified the concerns and are now resolving the problems in a systematic manner”.

Citing on the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), which was double than the national average in 2018, the Chief Minister said, “We introduced a holistic programme (MOTHER) through which we identified high risk pregnant women, and the challenges for high mortality and introduced a programme for care and safe institutional deliveries”.

“Maternal mortality is linked to social issue, infrastructure and other services, including spacing of birth between two children,” he added, while talking of intervention, which were initiated through Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Programme. He also informed that the government has been able to tackle the challenges and introduced corrective measures, which has led to decline in the MMR and IMR in the state.

On laying the foundation for the growth and development, the chief minister said that through the 15th Finance Commission, the state was awarded Rs. 3000 Cr, and through Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), the state managed to get funding of around Rs. 9000 Cr, to initiate development and infrastructure projects. “Through partnership that were forged with international banks, institutions, universities like Berkeley, the state has been able to include intellectual and technology partners for a shared objective to further the development and growth aspirations of the state,” he emphasized. Handing over the memorandum of the state to the 16th Finance Commission Chairman the Chief Minister also spoke on the importance of this meeting, which will enable the state to further continue its mission to push forward the growth and development of the state.

“We look forward to the 16th Finance Commission for consideration of our memorandum and support us adequately towards realizing our vision for Meghalaya,” the chief minister added.

During the day-long meeting, the 16th Finance Commission had separate meeting with representatives of trade and industry, rural local bodies, urban local bodies and political parties.

Also Read: Arunachal: Initiatives Towards Plastic-Free Raj Bhavan

Also Watch: