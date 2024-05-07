Meghalaya: Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc; Impacts Over 1000 People

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is facing serious problems due to heavy rainfall, cyclonic storms, and hailstorms that have caused extensive damage across several parts of the state since Sunday (May 05).
While no injuries have been reported, hailstorms have caused significant destruction in various areas of Meghalaya, impacting over 1000 people and damaging 483 houses.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the Northeast region for the next 48 hours. This has raised concerns about more damage and disruptions.
Matsiewdor War, executive director of the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA), provided updates on the natural disaster from several districts.
Areas impacted include Baghmara and Chokpot in South Garo Hills district, Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills, Wapung and Saipung in East Jaintia Hills district, Thadlaskein and Amlaren in West Jaintia Hills district, Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Nongstoin and Mawshynrut in West Khasi Hills district, and Mawphlang, Mawkynrew, and Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills district.
Nongbri, a representative of the SDMA, emphasized that South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya was hit the hardest, with 282 houses damaged by the cyclonic storm and hailstorm. The assessment to determine the number of people affected by the disaster is currently ongoing.
In the meantime, Meghalaya's chief minister, Conrad Sangma, promised quick action. He said that district administrations have been told to give out relief supplies, including CGI sheets.
He mentioned that the rules have been changed to make it easier to distribute CGI sheets without needing permission first, making sure that help gets to people who need it fast.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in several northeastern states, especially Assam and Meghalaya. This weather alert is effective from today, Monday, May 6.
This rainy weather is likely to continue for the next week, with strong winds coming from the southwest from the Bay of Bengal making the rain heavier.
The IMD forecasted that there will be quite a bit of rain and thunderstorms across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.
ALSO WATCH: