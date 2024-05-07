Meghalaya: Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc; Impacts Over 1000 People

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is facing serious problems due to heavy rainfall, cyclonic storms, and hailstorms that have caused extensive damage across several parts of the state since Sunday (May 05).

While no injuries have been reported, hailstorms have caused significant destruction in various areas of Meghalaya, impacting over 1000 people and damaging 483 houses.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the Northeast region for the next 48 hours. This has raised concerns about more damage and disruptions.