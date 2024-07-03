Meghalaya: Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon submits letter to Nitin Gadkari on NH-6

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Ricky AJ Syngkon on Tuesday met Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, and submitted to him a letter urging the restoration of the National Highway 6 in Meghalaya.

In his letter to the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Syngkon drew the attention of the minister to the National Highway (NH) 6 which is a primary national highway that passes through the states of Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Mizoram.

NH 6 links some of the very important cities and towns in these 4 states including Jorabat, Shillong, Jowai, Silchar, Aizawl, Agartala and terminates near the India/Myanmar border.

According to him, the travelers face a tough ordeal on this road as it gets even worse during the monsoon seasons. People are often stranded for days to get to their destination suffering economic losses to loss of precious human lives from these states.

Syngkon urged the Ministry to intervene and take immediate and necessary measures on this issue so as to alleviate the pain of the citizens of the four states. "I would also appreciate it if we can discuss this in person for the long-term plans for this road," the MP added.

