Mizoram: Mass Yoga event along Indo-Myanmar border at Zokhawthar

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles, in celebration of the International Day of Yoga, conducted a Mass Yoga event in Zokhawthar, Mizoram district on 18 Jun 2024. Troops from Assam Rifles actively participated in this event, demonstrating their commitment to physical fitness, mental well-being, and spiritual harmony at a serene location in Zokhawthar along Indo-Myanmar Border.

Under the guidance of trained yoga instructors, participants engaged in various aspects of yoga, including asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and meditation. The troops learned about the manifold benefits of yoga, which include stress reduction, enhanced mental resilience, and emotional balance.

Throughout the event attendees explored different yoga techniques, emphasizing flexibility, strength, and relaxation. Medical officers and staff delivered lectures on physical and mental health. By educating all ranks, Assam Rifles emphasized the importance of body awareness, strength, flexibility, and combating fatigue through yoga. By incorporating yoga into their routines, soldiers can better cope with the demands of their profession and maintain optimal health.

Through these initiatives, Assam Rifles contributes to making a healthier, happier, and more peaceful India. Yoga remains a powerful mantra for a balanced life, promoting overall well-being and resilience, stated the press release.

