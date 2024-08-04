Meghalaya: Symposium on maintaining ethics in judiciary

Shillong: The Meghalaya State Judicial Academy (MSJA) on Saturday organized a symposium on “Maintenance of Professional Ethics in Judiciary and Exploring New Boundaries in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” at the Auditorium of the High Court of Meghalaya, Shillong. In his opening remark, Justice H.S. Thangkhiew, Judge-in-Charge, MSJA emphasized the profound impact that artificial intelligence (AI) is having on various aspects of society, including the judiciary. He stated that the need for the judiciary to not only adapt to these changes but also ensure that ethical standards are upheld in the integration of AI technologies.

Hardik Dave, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Indika AI delivered an insightful presentation on a technical session titled, “The verdict on AI: Can machine enhance and not replace human judges?”. In his address, he delved on a unique perspective on the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence and the judiciary. Dave emphasized that AI tools could significantly enhance the efficiency of the judicial system by managing routine tasks, analyzing vast amounts of legal data, and providing valuable insights.

However, he stressed that these advancements should complement, not replace, the nuanced and empathetic decision-making capabilities of human judges. In his lecture, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya stressed on upholding ethical standards in the legal profession amid technological advancements.

A panel discussion was also held at the symposium on “Artificial Intelligence: Legal and Practical Challenges in India”. Panelists included JMFC of East Khasi Hills District, Shillong Don Kitbor Koshy Mihsill, Deputy Secretary R Kharbihkhiew and others, the press release said.

Also Read: Meghalaya High Court Rejects Teacher’s Appeal in Molestation Case (sentinelassam.com)