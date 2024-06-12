Meghalaya: Three HNLC cadres arrested; sleeper cell busted by police

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police on June 10 busted a sleeper cell of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), operating in Ri-Bhoi district and Shillong city, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagpal Singh Dhanoa informed.

According to Dhanoa they were able to bust this sleeper cell in the light of recent serving of extortion/demand notes to several individuals.

According to the Ri-Bhoi SP, the sleeper cell of HNLC was headed by the senior HNLC cadre namely, Cyfrank Paul Pariat 25 years old of Ummat village.

"He, alongside his gang members served multiple demand notes on behalf of HNLC and threatened several individuals to pay the extortion amount or to face the dire consequences," Ri-Bhoi police chief informed.

Apart from Pariat, who is the Self-Styled Commander of HNLC, others who were arrested are, Kithok Mujai, 23 years of Ummat, Block-II, and Barnabas lyngdoh, 49 years of Khyndewsoo, Ri-Bhoi district.

Dhanoa also informed that all three arrested persons were involved in recruitment, financing and propaganda for banned HNLC under UAP Act and had gone to Bangladesh last year to take training.

In this regard, a case vide Umiam PS Case No. 46(06)2024 u/s-120B/506 IPC R/w sec-10/13/17/18 UAP Act has been registered and further investigation is on to unearth linkages of more individuals who may be members/associates of HNLC, the Ri-Bhoi SP informed.

Meanwhile, Dhanoa has appealed to the public to not succumb to illegal demands of HNLC and bring any illegal contact or demand into notice of police.

