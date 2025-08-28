Meghalaya to allot 10 acres for CRC building

Correspondent

Shillong: Minister in charge of Social Welfare, Meghalaya, Paul Lyngdoh, on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon allot 10 acres of land at New Shillong for the permanent building of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC), including two acres earmarked for the office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities to ensure closer collaboration.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 2nd Purple Fair 2025 at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong, Lyngdoh revealed that the government’s flagship Rs 200-crore disabled-friendly stadium has now taken “definite shape.” The state-of-the-art facility will provide persons with disabilities full access to world-class sports amenities, particularly with the National Games 2027 on the horizon.

“I am happy to say that our department has been proactively engaged with five Ministries, one of which is the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Just two weeks ago, the Chief Minister and I met Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar to pursue certain proposals that were pending with the Ministry. I am happy to announce here that things are moving very fast,” Lyngdoh said.

He added, “Once again, I assure you and give my firm commitment that the state government is very supportive of encouraging persons with disabilities. We have just seen them performing dances and songs, and we will also link these artistic activities with our Chief Minister’s Grassroot Music Programme to provide them with a platform to showcase their talents and abilities.”

The Purple Fair, organized by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRCSRE), Shillong, in collaboration with the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, brought together 687 participants, including 325 PwDs, their families, caregivers, and NGOs. The event underscored Meghalaya’s growing focus on empowerment, inclusion, and skill development for the disability community.

