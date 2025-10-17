Meghalaya to Install CCTV Network Across 47 Shillong Localities

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major step to strengthen urban safety and address crimes against women and children, the Meghalaya Government is rolling out an extensive CCTV surveillance network across 47 localities in Shillong over the next two months. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced that seven localities have already been covered, while installations in the remaining forty are underway and expected to be completed by November or December. The initiative, forming part of the government’s integrated safety strategy, aims to create a vigilant, community-driven mechanism for a secure urban environment.

The Chief Minister said the government had held a productive stakeholders’ meeting with Rangbah Shnongs, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, NGOs, and community leaders to discuss and find solutions to crimes against children and women. “The stakeholders presented issues from their communities and suggested measures. We spoke extensively about awareness programmes, counselling and training for counsellors, installation of CCTVs and street lights—including repairing non-functional ones—vigilance in drug-prone zones, and de-addiction centres,” he added.

Conrad emphasized that the meeting was a step toward building a collective social response. “We will create a movement involving all stakeholders to address problems like drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, school dropouts, stigmatization of crime victims, and sensationalism of crimes. Pilot programmes will teach children about safe and unsafe touch, empowering them to speak up and stay safe. These initiatives aim to create a society that reports and addresses issues responsibly,” he said.

He further noted that the government would extend support to Dorbar Shnongs already working at the grassroots level to combat social challenges. “While government efforts are ongoing, a unified approach is necessary to ensure everyone acts to maintain a safe environment for children, women, and society at large,” he remarked.

Conrad outlined that consultations with various Rongbah Shnongs, faith-based leaders, and NGOs aimed to gather suggestions to enhance safety in Shillong and surrounding areas. “While some improvements have been noted, the frequency of certain incidents in recent weeks remains a concern. As a government, we are serious about reducing these occurrences and fostering collaboration between society, Rongbah Shnongs, organizations, and the administration,” he said.

The Shillong Municipal Board has identified 47 localities for CCTV coverage, with three to five surveillance points per area. “Seven localities are already complete, and another forty will be wired, with CCTVs active within sixty days. If additional areas require coverage, necessary steps will be taken,” the Chief Minister added.

