Meghalaya: Training programme organized on ‘PGS-India Certification’ in state

Shillong: The Regional Centre for Organic and Natural Farming, Imphal, in collaboration with the Bio- Resources Development Centre (BRDC), an autonomous R and D institution under the Planning Department, Government of Meghalaya, organized a two-day training programme on ‘PGS-India Certification’. The event took place on August 13 and 14, and was aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of officers and stakeholders involved in the organic certification process in Meghalaya, stated a press release.

The press release further stated, BRDC, designated as the Organic Certifying Agency (OCA) of Meghalaya by the State Government in February 2020, has been actively involved in promoting organic certification through the Participatory Guarantee System of India (PGS-India). The Centre, authorized as a Regional Council (RC) by the National Executive Commission, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, has conducted various training and awareness programs to support the state’s organic farming initiatives.

