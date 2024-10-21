Meghalaya: Two Killed, One Injured In Hit-And-Run Incident By Truck In Ri-Bhoi

RI-BHOI: In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after being hit by a truck in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi today. According to sources, the incident took place at the Umsohlang area in Umsning, Ri-Bhoi, last night.
A police team under the direction of Sub-Inspector F Rynshon launched an investigation into the tragic road accident.
The deceased were identified as Borlin Marngar (26) and Jobinshon Marngar (21), both residents of the Nongjri Village in Ri-Bhoi. The attending medical officer declared them dead upon arrival at Umsning Community Health Centre (CHC).
The Ri-Bhoi police confirmed that they transported the deceased to the Nongpoh morgue for a post-mortem. The Nongpoh Civil Hospital morgue conducted an inquest. The families received the bodies after autopsy.
Meanwhile, a local health center is currently treating another injured person, the police informed. The injured person has been identified as Rangbashlur Malih (30), also a resident of Nongjri.
As per the doctors, he suffered minor injuries in the accident.
“The truck may have been driven negligently before it ran over the individuals,” police said. The police also revealed that all the individuals were walking on the streets at the time of the collision.
Following the incident, the truck managed to escape the scene before anyone could note its number plate or any further details.
Further probe into this case is underway.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya CM Campaigns for His Wife in Gambegre Constituency
ALSO WATCH: