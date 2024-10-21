Meghalaya: Two Killed, One Injured In Hit-And-Run Incident By Truck In Ri-Bhoi

RI-BHOI: In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after being hit by a truck in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi today. According to sources, the incident took place at the Umsohlang area in Umsning, Ri-Bhoi, last night.

A police team under the direction of Sub-Inspector F Rynshon launched an investigation into the tragic road accident.

The deceased were identified as Borlin Marngar (26) and Jobinshon Marngar (21), both residents of the Nongjri Village in Ri-Bhoi. The attending medical officer declared them dead upon arrival at Umsning Community Health Centre (CHC).