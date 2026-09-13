Meghalaya: Two petrol bombs hurled at Laban police station in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Two unidentified miscreants hurled two petrol bombs at the Laban police station in Shillong at around 2.30 am. on Saturday, with the incident being captured on a CCTV camera.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that two petrol bombs were hurled at the police station and said no arrests had been made so far.

"Two unidentified micreants hurled two petrol bombs at around 2:30 am this morning, no arrest have been made so far," the SP said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the footage and other available evidence.

No further details on the extent of damage or the motive behind the attack were immediately available.

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