Three Arrested in Jaintia Hills Murder After Assam Cops Intercept Stolen Vehicle

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The West Jaintia Hills Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder of a 28-year-old man whose body was recovered in neighbouring East Jaintia Hills, arresting three accused in connection with the crime after the victim's stolen vehicle was intercepted in Assam. Police said the breakthrough came within days of the recovery of the body and was aided by the timely intervention of the Assam Police.

The breakthrough came after the Gumrah Police in Cachar district, Assam, detained a Maruti Alto K10 (ML05 AG 0285) along with its two occupants on July 31. Acting on the information, a team from the Phramer Traffic Cell of the West Jaintia Hills Police coordinated with the Assam Police, completed the necessary legal formalities, seized the vehicle, and brought the suspects to Meghalaya for investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim's family identified the vehicle as belonging to Damehi Mulich (28) of Ialong (Luti Tuber), West Jaintia Hills, whose body had been recovered in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills, on July 31. Based on the findings, the Jowai Police registered Jowai Police Station Case No. 56(07)2026 under Sections 103(1) and 140(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and vehicle theft.

During the investigation, the police arrested Dapjingkmen Paslein (26) of Lakasein village and Samuel Lakai (25) of Umkyrpong village, both in East Jaintia Hills, on July 31. Further investigation led to the arrest of a third accused, Duniwankmen Sutnga (26) of Khaidong village, East Jaintia Hills, on August 4.

Police said all three accused have been produced before the court, while the investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events and gather further evidence.

The West Jaintia Hills Police also acknowledged the assistance of the Gumrah Police in Cachar district, Assam, stating that their prompt action in detaining the vehicle and the suspects played a crucial role in solving the case.

Issuing a public advisory, the police urged citizens to remain alert and ensure their vehicles are properly secured.

"Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and ensure that their vehicles are properly secured at all times. Any suspicious activity or information relating to crime may be reported immediately by dialling the toll-free Police Emergency Helpline 112," the Additional Superintendent of Police said in a press statement.

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