Meghalaya: Unidentified Body found inside an abandoned container truck

Shillong: An unidentified body was found lying inside an abandoned container truck which was parked at a compound of a person named Joply at Lad-Rymbai Datsimpein. Accordingly an inquiry was conducted. Further, the body was shifted to Khliehriat Civil Hospital, East Jaintia Hills District for post mortem. The body was kept in the morgue room of the said hospital for identification, stated at a press release.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Family of Alleged Murder Victim Seeks Protection from Meghalaya Authorities (sentinelassam.com)