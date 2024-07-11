Meghalaya News

Meghalaya: Unidentified Body found inside an abandoned container truck

An unidentified body was found lying inside an abandoned container truck which was parked at a compound of a person named Joply at Lad-Rymbai Datsimpein.
unidentified body

Shillong: An unidentified body was found lying inside an abandoned container truck which was parked at a compound of a person named Joply  at Lad-Rymbai Datsimpein. Accordingly an inquiry was conducted.  Further, the body was shifted  to Khliehriat Civil Hospital, East Jaintia Hills District for post mortem. The body was kept in the morgue room of the said hospital for identification, stated at a press release.

 Also Read: Meghalaya: Family of Alleged Murder Victim Seeks Protection from Meghalaya Authorities (sentinelassam.com)

 Also Watch:

Body
Truck

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com