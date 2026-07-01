Meghalaya Unveils ‘Achievers of the Month’ Programme to Celebrate Grassroots Success

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SHILLONG: In a major push to foster entrepreneurship and celebrate grassroots success stories, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday launched the Achievers of the Month programme, a flagship initiative aimed at recognising outstanding individuals and creating a platform for achievers from diverse sectors to share their journeys, inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, and demonstrate how government interventions have enabled innovation, enterprise, and sustainable livelihoods.

Conceived as a statewide movement to promote a culture of entrepreneurship and excellence, the initiative will feature achievers from various fields, beginning with entrepreneurs as the focus for July. At the inaugural programme, 50 entrepreneurs from different parts of the State were honoured for their achievements.

Launching the initiative, Sangma said the government's responsibility is to create an enabling environment through policies, infrastructure, and institutional support, but stressed that entrepreneurship remains the driving force behind economic transformation. "Government creates the foundation, but it is entrepreneurship that drives the economy forward," he said, adding that "entrepreneurship is the bedrock of sustainable livelihood generation and economic progress."

Explaining the objective of the programme, the Chief Minister said it seeks to break down sectoral silos by bringing the inspiring stories of ordinary individuals into the public domain so that they can motivate others to pursue their aspirations. "We want to share your stories with the world. What may seem simple to you is truly inspiring for others," he said while announcing that the month of July would be dedicated to entrepreneurs through a series of engagements, storytelling sessions, and social media outreach programmes highlighting their journeys.

Acknowledging the challenges involved in building successful enterprises, Sangma praised entrepreneurs for their perseverance and resilience. "Entrepreneurship is not easy. It comes with sleepless nights, uncertainty, and challenges. But it is passion and determination that define an entrepreneur," he said. Encouraging them to remain steadfast in their pursuits, he added, "Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot succeed. It is your responsibility to prove them wrong."

The Chief Minister said the government is promoting entrepreneurship across sectors, including sports, agriculture, music, and other emerging fields, noting that each presents opportunities for enterprise, innovation, and job creation. He also commended the role of PRIME and its rural outreach initiatives in transforming grassroots entrepreneurship, citing examples of individuals who have scaled their businesses from modest beginnings to markets in major cities.

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