Meghalaya Unveils School Performance Grading Index to Rank 11,443 Institutions

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government on Friday launched the Meghalaya School Performance Grading Index (MSPGI) 2025-26, introducing a State-level framework to assess and rank 11,443 recognised schools using certified UDISE+ 2025-26 data.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the grading exercise would be conducted annually to encourage continuous improvement and healthy competition among schools. He warned that institutions consistently recording poor performance could face regulatory action, including cancellation of recognition.

The MSPGI evaluates schools on 43 indicators across five domains—Accessibility, Digital Education, Infrastructure Facilities, NEP Activities and Quality Parameters—and assigns each institution a score, grade and State rank.

According to the inaugural rankings, Jyoti Sroat School Higher Secondary in East Khasi Hills emerged as the top-performing school with 930 points, while Step by Step Lawwahskei L.P. School in West Khasi Hills ranked last with 26 points.

The Education Department said the framework would help schools identify deficiencies, prepare improvement plans and support evidence-based policy decisions. Officials added that the initiative would strengthen Meghalaya’s performance under the national Performance Grading Index by embedding quality benchmarks at the school level.

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