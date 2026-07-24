VPP Backs NEET Protesters, Demands Political Neutrality and Transparency in Public Institutions

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) on Wednesday expressed support for the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and called for public service institutions to be insulated from political interference.

Addressing the media, VPP spokesperson Dr Airpeace Rani said the protests had grown beyond concerns over the entrance examination and reflected a broader demand for transparency, accountability and protection of public institutions from corruption, nepotism and political influence. She also criticised the alleged use of force against protesters and said peaceful demonstrations should be addressed through dialogue.

The party questioned the Meghalaya government's silence on the issue, particularly when several youths from the state were reportedly participating in the protests and facing police action. It urged the Chief Minister to clarify the government's stand on the alleged examination irregularities and the ongoing demonstrations.

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