Meghalaya’s 1st tribal woman Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang passes away

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's first tribal woman Chief Secretary, Rebecca V. Suchiang, died on Tuesday after battling cancer for more than two years, officials said. Suchiang, who had been undergoing treatment and was unwell for some time, passed away while receiving medical care.

Her death has evoked grief across Meghalaya, with political leaders and members of the civil services remembering her contribution to the state's administration.

Suchiang made history when she assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya on September 30, 2021. A 1989?batch IAS officer of the Assam?Meghalaya cadre, she was the first Khasi woman and the first indigenous tribal woman to hold the state's highest bureaucratic post.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed deep sorrow over her demise and described her as a highly respected civil servant whose career was marked by dedication to public service.

In his condolence message, Sangma recalled Suchiang's leadership during challenging periods and praised her ability to take firm decisions while maintaining the confidence of her colleagues and subordinates.

"As the first indigenous woman Chief Secretary, Kong Rebecca made bold decisions at tough times and was respected for her leadership among her peers, her guidance to her juniors and her inspiring work ethic," the Chief Minister said.

Sangma also highlighted Suchiang's determination during her prolonged battle with cancer, saying she continued to discharge her responsibilities despite facing serious health challenges.

"She fought bravely," he said, recalling her resilience and commitment to public service during her illness.

He added that Suchiang's contribution to Meghalaya's administration would remain an important part of the state's public service history. "Her service and dedication to the state will be remembered," Sangma said, while conveying his deepest condolences to Suchiang's family, friends and loved ones.

Suchiang's elevation as Chief Secretary in 2021 was regarded as a significant milestone for Meghalaya, particularly as she became the first Khasi woman to occupy the senior?most administrative position in the state.

During her long career in the IAS, she served in various administrative capacities and was associated with the functioning of the state government across different departments.

Her death marks the loss of a senior administrator who played a significant role in Meghalaya's governance and public administration. (IANS)

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