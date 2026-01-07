MHRC Issues Notice to Chief Secretary Over Alleged Blast Deaths in East Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, concerning a disturbing incident reported from East Jaintia Hills (EJH), highlighting institutional accountability and alleged lapses that may have led to the loss of lives.

Acting on media reports that raised serious human rights concerns, the Commission's intervention signals heightened scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the systemic failures affecting sensitive sectors in the district.

The MHRC has taken Suo Motu cognizance of the unfortunate deaths of two people at Thangsko village in East Jaintia Hills district, as reported in the news item titled "Two people dead after alleged dynamite blast in EJH coal mine." Recognizing the gravity of the allegations and their wider implications for public safety and governance, the Commission has directed the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, to conduct an effective enquiry and submit a detailed report to the Commission within one month.

