Missing Meghalaya youth traced in Karnataka, safely reunited with family after two-week search

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A youth from West Jaintia Hills district who had been missing since July 15 after travelling to Karnataka in search of employment was safely traced and reunited with his family following a coordinated operation by the Meghalaya and Karnataka police. Kwis Sumer of Muktapur village was traced to Tiptur in Tumakuru district after Meghalaya Police received information that he had attempted to contact his family through social media with the assistance of Kavi Kumar, who had provided him shelter in Karnataka.

The case was brought to the Meghalaya Government's notice through a memorandum submitted on July 27. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma subsequently took up the matter with the Karnataka Government, facilitating coordination between the two states.

A Meghalaya Police team led by IPS officer Lovish Garg travelled to Bengaluru with representatives of Sumer's clan and coordinated with senior Karnataka Police officers to trace his movements.

Following the breakthrough, Sumer was taken into the care of the authorities and arrangements were made for his return to Meghalaya. He was received by family and clan members in Shillong and will be taken to his home in Muktapur.

Sumer expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and all those involved in his safe return.

Sangma thanked the Karnataka and Meghalaya police and other stakeholders for their efforts. The Chief Minister's Office also acknowledged the contributions of civil society organisations, community representatives, Dr D. Rockyer L. Nonglait and Kavi Kumar in facilitating communication and supporting the youth during the search operation.

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