Mission Director of DREAM Project Meets Meghalaya's Social Welfare Minister

Shillong: Retired IPS Officer, Francis G Kharshiing, who was recently appointed as the Mission Director of the Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission (DREAM) on Monday said that engaging with the community is important to ensure that the menace of drug abuse in curbed in the state.

“We have to raise awareness and this can be achieved by working with the Shnongs, community, society, NGOs, (drug) users,” Kharshiing said after paying a courtesy visit to Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

He said that they will be hitting the ground running in this direction to interact with people at large. Kharshiing also said that he agreed with the demand to have a separate police unit for tackling the menace of drugs in the state.

“Policemen are being overwhelmed with other jobs and this is a pressing issue in the state with the rising number of users and the flow of drugs into the state. This should be combated and that will only help if we can do that,” the Mission Director of the DREAM project stated.

Kharshiing informed that he told the Social Welfare Minister that he is calling a meeting of concerned citizens of the state on November 13.

He said that although there may not be any immediate results but the Mission Director hopes that the project will do its best.

