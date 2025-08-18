M’laya cuts maternal deaths by 51%, cuts infant mortality by 37%: CM Sangma

Correspondent

Shillong: Meghalaya has marked a historic milestone in public health, achieving a dramatic 51 percent reduction in maternal mortality and a 37 percent fall in infant deaths since 2020. The transformation, described as one of the state’s most significant healthcare victories, has been powered by flagship programmes, improved infrastructure, and the dedication of frontline workers.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, outlining the scale of change, said, “7 years ago, our state was facing the biggest challenge of high maternal and infant deaths. Our flagship programmes like the MOTHER programme and Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme have been instrumental in addressing this challenge.”

He further added, “Through persistent efforts, perseverance, and dedication of our healthcare workers, these initiatives have led to a 51% reduction in maternal deaths and a 37% drop in infant mortality since 2020.”

Behind these numbers lies a comprehensive push that has reshaped Meghalaya’s healthcare delivery system. The government has boosted affordability by expanding insurance coverage under the MHIS scheme from Rs 1.6 lakhs to Rs 5.3 lakhs, while registration surged from 50 percent to 90 percent over the last decade. Village Health Councils, now active in nearly 7,000 villages, have deepened community participation, ensuring healthcare reaches every doorstep.

Strengthened infrastructure and recruitment have further reinforced this progress, with nearly 2,500 professionals—including 457 doctors—joining the state’s health services to extend care even to remote villages. These reforms have not only reduced maternal and infant deaths but also positioned Meghalaya as a state investing heavily in the well-being of its people.

