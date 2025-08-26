M’laya faces militant resurgence threat, warns Tura MP

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Sounding a grave alarm over the possibility of a militant revival in Meghalaya, Tura MP Saleng A. Sangma has cautioned that the state risks sliding back into its dark past of insurgency and cross-border infiltration. Addressing reporters in Shillong, the Congress leader revealed that he had already apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the regrouping of militant outfits and the reported entry of Rohingya elements into the state, which he described as an “imminent threat” to Meghalaya’s fragile security environment.

“This reviving of militants, our youths joining militants, it is not just my concern, it’s the concern of every citizen of Meghalaya. For years, people had started living in peace after enduring horrific times of killings and bloodshed. But now, complacency could drag us back to those dark days,” Sangma warned, recalling the violent decades that scarred the state.

The MP blamed the state government’s failure to address unemployment and the drug menace for fuelling radicalisation among vulnerable youth. “If the government is not doing anything, pushing back our children, and bringing this drug scenario into the state, then it’s the fault of the government itself. They talk about entrepreneurship and development, but it’s all a gimmick. Otherwise, why would our children go back to the jungle?” Sangma asked, dismissing the ruling dispensation as indulging in “showmanship.”

When asked whether he would formally take up the issue with the Centre, Sangma confirmed that he had already flagged his concerns. “Just a few days back, during a Home Affairs consultative committee meeting, I apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Rohingya infiltration, dacoits entering Meghalaya, and militants reorganising in the state,” he revealed.

The MP drew links between recent incidents of dacoity and possible militant movements, suggesting foreign involvement. Referring to the arrest of dacoits in Ranikor, Sangma said, “They were not from one district, and among them was even a Bangladeshi police constable. If they were petty criminals, they would have come from one village. This points to something more organised, possibly with links to the Arakan Army or other external forces.” He urged the state to strengthen border vigilance and equip residents in frontier villages with tools for self-protection rather than relying solely on the Centre.

Highlighting repeated attacks in border zones, Sangma pointed to cases in Ranikor and Baghmara as evidence of a worsening situation. “Since those dacoits don’t belong to the same district or village, they might be more trained and well-organised militants. This is happening randomly in every border area,” he alleged, cautioning that Meghalaya’s peace was at serious risk if decisive action was not taken.

The MP’s concerns echoed those of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma, who recently accused the government of indifference toward educated but unemployed youth. “Inputs indicate that many qualified young people with professional degrees, out of frustration and anger, have resorted to rebellion,” Dr. Sangma had warned, calling the situation “alarming.”

Even the state police have acknowledged troubling trends. Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang confirmed reports of fresh recruitment attempts by outlawed outfits. “We have reports of new recruitment, but exactly the scale and who exactly these people are who are being recruited or regrouped, we don’t know,” Nongrang stated, adding that the situation remains under close surveillance.

