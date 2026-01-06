‘Natural Death’ of MRSSA Bill-2020 is a self-indicted failure of the MDA government: HYC

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has launched a scathing attack on the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government over the fate of the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020, calling its lapse a glaring reflection of executive apathy and political unwillingness. Taking serious exception to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s recent assertion that the Bill is being allowed to “die a natural death”, while attempting to attribute its failure to alleged lapses of the previous Mukul Sangma-led government, HYC termed the statement not merely controversial but deeply incriminating for the present dispensation. The organization argued that the admission strips the government of any moral or constitutional defence, especially on an issue as sensitive as indigenous security and demographic stability in Meghalaya.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said, “This statement is not a political opinion; it is a self-indicted failure of the present government. A law does not ‘die naturally’. It is either pursued with legislative intent or abandoned through executive inaction. By openly acknowledging that the MRSSA Bill has been left to lapse, the MDA government has admitted that it chose not to exercise its full constitutional authority to amend, strengthen, or reintroduce the legislation in the principal Act.”

He further pointed out, “The record is clear and undisputed. The MRSSA Amendment Bill was introduced in the Assembly in March 2020 under the present Chief Minister. In November 2023, the Bill was returned by the Ministry of Home Affairs for review. From that point onwards, the government repeatedly assured the public of re-examination, legal consultation and stakeholder engagement. Yet, despite enjoying a clear majority and ample time, no amendment to the principal Act was ever brought before the House.”

Rejecting attempts to deflect blame, Synrem added, “Shifting responsibility to the previous regime does not absolve the present government. Legislative defects, if any, could have been rectified at any stage during the MDA’s tenure. The failure to do so is not historical; it is current.”

Highlighting contradictions in the government’s stand, he said, “HYC further notes the contradiction between repeated claims that the Centre had ‘not rejected’ the Bill and the present admission that it has been allowed to lapse. These inconsistent positions only reinforce the perception of indecision and lack of seriousness on an issue directly affecting indigenous security and demographic stability.”

He warned, “The residents’ safety framework was projected as a meaningful alternative to ILP. Allowing it to collapse without replacement sends a dangerous signal by this NPP-led government that the protection of indigenous people is negotiable, postponable and ultimately expendable.”

