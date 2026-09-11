NEIGRIHMS holds suicide prevention awareness programme in Ri-Bhoi

SHILLONG: The Departments of Psychiatry and Community Medicine of NEIGRIHMS organised a public awareness programme at the Institute’s Rural Health and Training Centre at Bhoirymbong in Ri-Bhoi district on Thursday to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2026. The programme focused on the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” and aimed to raise awareness about suicide prevention while addressing the stigma associated with mental health concerns.

Senior Resident Psychiatrist Dr Dazelle Sungoh, Clinical Psychologist Kimberly Syiem, both from the Department of Psychiatry, and Senior Resident Doctor Dr Teju of the Department of Community Medicine served as resource persons. Residents who visited the health centre for medical consultation and treatment attended the programme. The session began at 11 am and continued until registration at the centre closed.

The awareness session focused on helping participants identify verbal and behavioural warning signs, understand risk and protective factors, and learn ways to support people at risk. Small-group discussions involving around four to five participants were conducted to facilitate direct interaction and wider dissemination of the information. A separate sensitisation session was also conducted for health centre staff to encourage collaborative preventive efforts to address self-harm and suicide, a press release said.

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