No favours, no exceptions: Ri Bhoi police tighten highway enforcement

SHILLONG: The Byrnihat highway witnessed a high-octane traffic crackdown late Wednesday night, as the Ri Bhoi Police made it clear — no one was above the law. Whether MLAs, Army personnel, or even police vehicles, everyone was subjected to strict scrutiny as officers targeted drunk drivers, vehicles with illegal modifications, and those flouting safety rules.

Superintendent of Police V. S. Rathore led the intensive drive, during which an Assam Police vehicle using unauthorized fog lights was challaned, and several private cars misusing “ARMY” stickers were detained. Even official government vehicles were not spared as the zero-tolerance operation continued deep into the night.

Rajabala MLA and AITC leader Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi’s vehicle was also stopped. Praising the police for their fairness, he said, “I keep following your page, very nice.”

Cabinet Minister and Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun visited the checkpoint to personally commend the team. He urged all motorists to follow traffic rules and warned that negligence could lead to avoidable accidents. He added that continuous enforcement by Ri Bhoi Police had already helped reduce incidents along key highway stretches.

The operation drew widespread appreciation from political leaders, social organizations, media, and the public, marking a defining moment in the district’s road safety enforcement. As the night ended, the Byrnihat highway stood disciplined, a sharp reminder that when the Khaki moves, rules are enforced without exception.

