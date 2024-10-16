North-East is on the Radar of Nation’s Development: Vice President

Shillong: The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday remarked that the North-East is on the radar of the nation’s development. He emphasized that the North-East is a significant contributor to the unity, economic progress and cultural essence of the nation.

Acknowledging the North-East as a very important part of our country, the vice president lauded the Look East and Act East Policy which have resulted in exponential growth in communication, connectivity and development of airports in the region.

Expressing concern over ignorance and ill-informed narratives, the Vice-President questioned if the freefall of information that has no factual foundation be allowed on public platforms. He further asked if we could afford to be loose cannons, ignoring our basic commitment to our nation. He upheld that Bharat is on the rise and it is indivisible and stressed the youth being informed. Shri Dhankhar further exhorted the youth by calling them the most vital contributors and significant stakeholders in India’s march to being a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub At Shillong on Wednesday, the Vice-President highlighted that skill is neither discovered nor innovated, it is in fact the optimal exploitation of talent of a person in that specified field which gives the human resource a qualitative cutting-edge. He underscored that skilling is no longer a quality, it is our need. The Vice-President also highlighted the formation of a dedicated Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the allocation of 60,000 crores towards the internship of 5 lakh young individuals over a period of five years, adding that villages and semi-urban towns must be hubs of skill centres.

On his experience in Meghalaya, the Vice-President said, “If there is heaven it is in India, if there is heavenly spirit, it is in Meghalaya.” He asserted that the engine of Meghalaya’s economy could be driven by tourism alone. He further added that nature has bountifully gifted Meghalaya and urged them to exploit it fully by having very talented skilled people in the shape of human resources.

C.H. Vijayashankar, Governor of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister, Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.