NPP Hails CM Conrad Sangma’s Firm Stand Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) on Thursday praised Meghalaya Chief Minister and party national president Conrad K. Sangma for the state government's firm stand against uranium mining and felicitated newly elected Rajya Sabha member James P. K. Sangma at a function in Tura.

The event was attended by senior NPP leaders and representatives of the party and the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

During the programme, NPP leaders lauded the Chief Minister for the Meghalaya Assembly's resolution opposing uranium mining in the state. The party described the move as an important step towards protecting Meghalaya's environment, natural resources and the interests of its people.

The NPP leadership highlighted Conrad Sangma's position on the contentious issue, maintaining that the state government had taken a clear stand on uranium mining in response to concerns raised by people and communities in Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister was also felicitated for amending rules to facilitate the introduction of a separate electoral roll for the GHADC.

Party leaders said the move would strengthen the functioning of the autonomous district council and improve its electoral administration.

GHADC Chief Executive Member Dhormonath Sangma, Deputy Chief Executive Member Stevie Marak, Executive Members and Members of the District Council were also felicitated during the programme.

The council leadership was recognised for a series of administrative reforms, including the introduction of a separate electoral roll, digitisation of tax collection and trading licence issuance, and the implementation of Service Rules in the GHADC.

NPP leaders said the reforms would contribute towards greater transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of the autonomous council. (IANS)

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