SHILLONG: The District Legal Services Authority, East Khasi Hills District in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority today organized an Orientation Programme on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 at Shillong Law College, Dhanketi, Shillong. Police officers, doctors, panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers attended the programme.

Speaking as a resource person, K.E. Rymbai, JMCF/Principal Magistrate JJB, Shillong briefly highlighted on the procedure relating to child in conflict with law and age determination. Yophika Thabah, Assistant Professor, Shillong Law College delves on the topic of early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stage under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. B. Chyne from DCPU, Shillong deliberated on the procedure relating to children in need of care and protection under the Juvenile Justice Act and Dr. T. Basaiawmoit, Psychologist, DMHO spoke on the role of psychologist under Juvenile Justice Act in conducting preliminary assessment.

S.A.M. Nongdhar, DSP, East Khasi Hills District stressed on the role of police and Special Juvenile Police Unit under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, stated the press release.

