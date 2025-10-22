Rajabala MLA seeks CM’s intervention over alleged irregularities in eviction drive

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, Rajabala MLA Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi has urged immediate intervention into what he described as “alleged irregularities” during an eviction drive conducted in Rajabala Bazar on October 15, by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in coordination with certain Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Raising serious concerns over procedural lapses and alleged misuse of authority, Dr. Kazi wrote, “I am writing to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding alleged irregularities that occurred during an eviction drive conducted in Rajabala Bazar on October 15, 2025.” He further stated that the drive has “raised significant questions about procedural fairness, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ rights.”

The legislator, who personally visited the site on October 18, said he had received “numerous complaints from affected residents and local stakeholders highlighting potential violations in the execution of the eviction process.” The complaints, he noted, pointed to “inadequate prior notice, disproportionate use of force, selective targeting of certain individuals, intentional damage of properties and a lack of adherence to established legal protocols.”

Highlighting those actions could erode public trust and heighten social tensions; Dr. Kazi emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures. He appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate “an impartial inquiry into the alleged irregularities,” suggesting the formation of a “high-level committee to investigate the events, review the actions of the GHADC authorities and involved NGOs, and ensure that any affected parties receive appropriate redressal and compensation where warranted.” Reiterating faith in the state government’s commitment to justice and transparency, Dr. Kazi asserted, “I firmly believe that your esteemed office, with its commitment to good governance and justice for all, is best positioned to intervene in this matter.”

Expressing confidence in the Chief Minister’s leadership, he added that such intervention would “go a long way in restoring confidence among the local populace and upholding the principles of equity and rule of law in Meghalaya.”

