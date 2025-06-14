Regional connectivity scheme 2025 approved in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant move to enhance regional mobility and improve access to public transportation across Meghalaya, the state cabinet has approved the Chief Minister’s Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025. The scheme aims to strengthen connectivity between district headquarters and block or regional headquarters, with a particular focus on easing daily travel for students, office-goers, and the general public. This decision highlights the government’s commitment to bridging crucial infrastructure gaps and ensuring efficient intra-state connectivity.

Cabinet Minister and MDA Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced that under this scheme, a fleet of 90 buses will be introduced to improve daily commuting options for citizens. To support the implementation, the government will provide substantial financial assistance to make bus ownership and operation both viable and inclusive. According to Lyngdoh, the government will offer financial support covering up to 50% of the total vehicle cost. Of this amount, 35% will be contributed by the government as a down payment towards the on-road cost.

Beneficiaries under the scheme will be required to contribute 5%, while the remaining 60% of the vehicle cost will be financed through bank loans, repayable over a five-year period.

