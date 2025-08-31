‘Religious card’ only obstacle in M’laya: BJP spokesperson M. Kharkrang

Correspondent

Shillong: In a candid assertion that cuts through the political noise in Meghalaya, BJP spokesperson M. Kharkrang admitted that the single biggest hurdle confronting the saffron party’s expansion in the hill state is the repeated use of the “religious card” by rival political forces.

He said, “Certain questions have definitely been raised about the challenges faced by the BJP in its expansion plans regarding the religious card that opposition parties have always been utilizing. How to counter that is always discussed. I see the only challenge for the BJP in Meghalaya as the religious card being played by all the political parties who are against us. If people can understand what the BJP truly is, then there will be no problem for the party to gain a foothold in Meghalaya.”

Kharkrang underlined that the party has no doubts about its ideological clarity and its ability to build a strong base in Meghalaya if people look beyond the religious narrative. Reiterating BJP’s organizational strength and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s larger national vision, he stated that the meeting was focused on strengthening roots at the grassroots level.

He emphasized, “The meeting highlighted that the BJP believes in grassroots development and in connecting with our booth-level organisation. That’s why we came here and deliberated. The BJP is a grassroots-level organisation, and the vision of PM Modi is to develop India from the grassroots.”

Also Read: Meghalaya CM launches ‘CM Connect’ Centre, helpline 1971 in Tura

Also Watch: