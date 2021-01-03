Reveller mishaps less in Meghalaya

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: A significant positive development was noticed in and around the capital city during celebrations on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 with very few vehicular mishaps.

Unlike the previous years even many fatalities take place on the New Year's eve, only one case reported from Maryngkneneng, East Khasi hills in which an occupant of the vehicle died due to rash and drunken driving, said SP Traffic (city) Sidharth Ambedker, even as he informed that there were four to five cases of minor mishaps in the past three days.

To check the festive revellers, the district police had started the random checking of drivers and occupants of vehicles here and its suburbs from December 27. He further said that monitoring will go on in the days to come to ensure total adherence to the newly enforced traffic laws by the public.

Also Read: Assam: Road Mishap in South Salmara Mankachar Kills 1, Several Injured

Also Watch: Late Kanakeswar Narzary, founder GS of ABSU remembered on his 78th birthday

