Sunday Banking Row: CoMSO Protests, Bank Branches Closed Across Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) strongly opposed the Centre's decision to keep banks open on Sunday, September 27, 2026, with members of the organisation visiting bank branches across Meghalaya and calling for the closure of regular banking operations. The organisation asserted that the decision had overlooked the religious and social significance attached to Sundays in the State.

The organisation's intervention came as banking operations were scheduled to continue on a Sunday, prompting CoMSO members to visit bank branches across Meghalaya and urge the closure of regular operations. CoMSO said the move had caused concern among sections of the public, particularly given Meghalaya's predominantly Christian population, and called for greater sensitivity to the State's distinct social and religious practices while taking decisions concerning public institutions.

CoMSO said Sunday held deep religious and social significance in Meghalaya and that the decision to conduct regular banking operations on a Sunday had caused concern among sections of the public, particularly in view of the State's predominantly Christian population.

During the course of the day, hundreds of bank branches across the State were closed following interventions by CoMSO members, as the organisation maintained that the religious and social sentiments associated with Sunday should be respected. The organisation said its intervention was aimed at conveying the concerns prevailing among sections of the people and drawing attention to the importance of considering local circumstances in decisions relating to institutional functioning. Roy Kupar Synrem, CoMSO Chairman, Meghalaya, reiterated the organisation's appeal to the concerned authorities to take into consideration the unique social and religious context of Meghalaya while taking decisions relating to the functioning of banks and other public institutions on Sundays.

"Sunday holds deep religious and social significance in Meghalaya," Synrem said.

He said the organisation's intervention was not merely against the opening of bank branches on a particular day but was intended to convey the strong sentiment prevailing among sections of the people and urge the authorities to give greater consideration to local concerns in future decisions.

The CoMSO Chairman said, "Its action was intended to convey the strong sentiment prevailing among sections of the people and to urge the authorities to reconsider such decisions in the future through greater consultation with the State and its people."

CoMSO said greater consultation with the State and its people would be necessary in the future when decisions were taken concerning the functioning of banks and other public institutions on Sundays, particularly in view of the religious and social significance attached to the day in Meghalaya.

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