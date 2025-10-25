Sanbor Shullai to visit Dhaka to restore statue of freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a determined move to honour Meghalaya’s freedom hero, Minister In-charge of Art and Culture and senior BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai announced his plans to visit Dhaka, Bangladesh, to oversee the reinstallation of the dismantled statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem.

Shullai recalled, “In Bangladesh during my time when I was then Art and Culture Minister, I took personal initiative regarding establishing the statue of freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Very sad to remind you the incident that happened in Bangladesh where the crowd they have dismantled the bust of our freedom fighter U Tirot Singh Syiem. We have condemned. The people of Bangladesh did not spare their father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

He further stated, “I have discussed with Fredrick Kharkongor, Principal Secretary, Art and Culture. We will fix the time and we will go personally to Bangladesh to see the site and what to do because we have to reconstruct, re-erect the full life-size statue of U Tirot Sing at Dhaka, Bangladesh. I will not give up.”

The Minister added, “I have plan to discuss with the Indian Embassy at Bangladesh to see what is the situation, but when the situation becomes normal, I will visit accordingly and take up to re-erect the statue. We will see and I have to discuss with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh.”

