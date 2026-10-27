Shillong Bypoll: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Kharlukhi Backs Congress’s Vincent Pala

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former Rajya Sabha MP and former National People's Party (NPP) president Dr W.R. Kharlukhi on Monday announced his support for Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H. Pala in the upcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election, citing opposition to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Kharlukhi said he opposed the proposed legislation, particularly Section 16A, which he argued had raised serious concerns among Christian minorities. He credited the Congress with opposing the Bill in Parliament, leading to its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"This is a national issue; it is not a state issue, and it's not a regional issue. On national issues, you have to see which party can counter BJP in the Parliament," he said, adding that Pala's victory would strengthen the opposition's ability to challenge the legislation.

Kharlukhi remained non-committal about joining the Congress, saying he would decide on his future political course in due time.

He also dismissed suggestions that he had resigned from the NPP because he was sidelined, saying he had been associated with the party since its earlier days as the Nationalist Congress Party and believed it was time to give others an opportunity.

Kharlukhi also expressed concern that tensions over the state reservation policy could deepen divisions between the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities, potentially threatening Meghalaya's political identity and statehood. Meanwhile, Pala said Kharlukhi would not join the Congress but would support the party on issues he considered important for the people of Meghalaya.

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