Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival Adds ₹20 Lakh Fashion Contest

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SHILLONG: The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will return on November 20 and 21, 2026, featuring international artists Nelly and Khalid, alongside a new music summit and expanded lifestyle attractions.

The International Music Summit, scheduled for November 19 in collaboration with India International Music Week, will connect Meghalaya's musicians with festival promoters, record labels, booking agents and other industry professionals through panel discussions, workshops and artist interactions.

Organisers said the summit would be open to musicians across Meghalaya, including artists associated with the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, providing opportunities to explore industry connections.

The festival will also introduce Cherry Blossom FIT CHECK, a fashion and self-expression competition with a total cash prize pool of Rs 20 lakh. Other attractions will include a Red Bull Fan Zone, mixed martial arts, armwrestling and cosplay.

Festival producer Rockski EMG said the event continued to promote Meghalaya's tourism profile while creating opportunities for local artists, businesses and young people. The festival received the Music Festival of the Year honour at EEMAX Global in 2025.

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