Shillong Fire Damages 4 Shops Near Bara Bazar; No Casualties Reported

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A fire broke out at an Assam-type structure opposite Ajmera Marbles near Bara Bazar on G.S. Road in Shillong on Sunday morning, spreading from a restaurant inside the old structure to nearby shops and damaging around three to four shops before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic), East Khasi Hills, Dr Hari Prasanth MR, said, "The fire broke out between 11.20 and 11.30 am. A suspected short circuit in Kao Chin Restaurant, but the cause needs to be confirmed."

He said, "A total of four fire tenders rushed to the spot and we were able to douse the fire."

Dinesh Rai, Officer-in-Charge of Bara Bazar Fire Station, said, "Since it was an old Assam-type structure, so, to avoid further damage, we asked for reinforcement from Nongthymmai Fire Station. Hence, they sent two fire service vehicles and one standby vehicle from Soso Tham Auditorium, and our vehicles were called for. The entire process took around 45-50 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire began in a restaurant located inside the Assam-type building and spread to the nearby shops and the ceiling, so we broke open the tin roof and controlled the fire. There were no casualties. Four shops are there."

Firefighters broke open the tin roof to gain access to the affected portion of the structure and prevent the flames from spreading further. Reinforcements were also deployed from Nongthymmai Fire Station, along with a standby vehicle from Soso Tham Auditorium.

No casualties were reported, while the extent of property damage and the exact cause of the blaze were yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Tripura TTAADC Polls: Manik Sarkar’s Convoy Stopped, Tension Flares in Bamutia