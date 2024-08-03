Shillong Lajong FC Defeats Tribhuvan Army FC in Durand Cup Opener

SHILLONG: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, hosted the first Group F match of the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup. The event was attended by the state's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.
The match featured Shillong Lajong FC against Tribhuvan Army FC. Shillong Lajong FC won the game, marking a successful start for the Group F matches at the stadium.
Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s early goal was enough for Shillong Lajong FC to win their first Group F match and claim all three points. The ‘Red Dragons’ marked their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where they hadn't played since 2018, with a great performance.
Shillong Lajong FC head coach Jose Hevia set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Brazilian Marcos Rudwere Silva playing up front. On the other hand, Tribhuvan Army FC head coach KC Meghraj chose an experienced lineup, with Nepal international Bharat Khawas leading the team.
The home team took the lead in the sixth minute, even though the Nepalese side had started the game aggressively. Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s precise shot, which went past a few defenders and the diving goalkeeper, found the net.
Both teams played quickly and tried to push forward, but Shillong Lajong FC managed to create better scoring chances.
The home team could have taken a comfortable lead if they had been more composed in front of goal, but their finishing was off. Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Everbrighton Sana, and Marcos Rudwere Silva all missed their chances to score.
The Durand Cup, a key part of India’s football history and culture, is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament.
Organized by the Indian Army for the three Services, the Durand Cup has been a training ground for many of India’s top football players over the years.
The first tournament was held in Shimla in 1888, and then it moved to New Delhi in 1940, where it continued until 2016.
In 2019, the tournament was taken over by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command and moved to the eastern part of India. Kolkata, known as the heart of Indian football and the headquarters of the Eastern Command, became the new home for the tournament.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: