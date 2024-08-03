Shillong Lajong FC Defeats Tribhuvan Army FC in Durand Cup Opener

SHILLONG: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, hosted the first Group F match of the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup. The event was attended by the state's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

The match featured Shillong Lajong FC against Tribhuvan Army FC. Shillong Lajong FC won the game, marking a successful start for the Group F matches at the stadium.

Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s early goal was enough for Shillong Lajong FC to win their first Group F match and claim all three points. The ‘Red Dragons’ marked their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where they hadn't played since 2018, with a great performance.